CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Volume Increase

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 112,835 shares.The stock last traded at $14.91 and had previously closed at $14.89.

CFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $770.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,350. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.