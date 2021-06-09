Critical Contrast: America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) & Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Vroom alerts:

This table compares Vroom and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27% America’s Car-Mart 11.34% 28.94% 13.98%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vroom and America’s Car-Mart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61 America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vroom presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.67%. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus target price of $176.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vroom and America’s Car-Mart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.36 billion 4.35 -$202.80 million ($2.44) -17.74 America’s Car-Mart $918.61 million 1.11 $104.14 million $14.95 10.34

America’s Car-Mart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America’s Car-Mart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Vroom on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.