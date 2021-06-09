Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,038 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

