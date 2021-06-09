Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $91.43. 4,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,438. Crane has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

