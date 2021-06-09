Cowen Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

