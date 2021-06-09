Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

Get Coupang alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. 3,288,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,116. Coupang has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $2,897,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupang (CPNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.