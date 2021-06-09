Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $272.00 to $254.00. The stock had previously closed at $236.73, but opened at $214.52. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupa Software shares last traded at $217.04, with a volume of 38,008 shares.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.21.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.13. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

