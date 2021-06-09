Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $292.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a one year low of $212.81 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

