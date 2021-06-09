Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $379.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.05. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $167.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 438,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,273,000 after purchasing an additional 79,394 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

