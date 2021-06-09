Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $379.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

