CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 15,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,729. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CorVel stock opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $126.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.48. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

