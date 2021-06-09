CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 15,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,729. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CorVel stock opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $126.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.48. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.00.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
