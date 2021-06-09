Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 800,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

