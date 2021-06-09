Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce sales of $4.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.53 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of CORE traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.