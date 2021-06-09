Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 506,639 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $16.68.

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.