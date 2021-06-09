Contrasting Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nikola and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 81,176.86 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -15.59 XPeng $895.68 million 34.97 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -24.48

Nikola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nikola and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 4 0 2.40 XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $28.44, suggesting a potential upside of 53.34%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $51.28, suggesting a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than XPeng.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPeng beats Nikola on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

