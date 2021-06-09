ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $15.39. ContextLogic shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 1,921,015 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WISH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $5,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,136,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,831.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,723 shares of company stock worth $12,429,992.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

