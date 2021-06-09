ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.64

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 313857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

WISH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,723 shares of company stock valued at $12,429,992 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $52,333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

