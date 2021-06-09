Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) vs. Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Head to Head Contrast

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Concord Medical Services has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Hims & Hers Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concord Medical Services $28.49 million 4.51 -$44.10 million N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 17.34 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -58.48

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Concord Medical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Concord Medical Services and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Hims & Hers Health 0 4 4 0 2.50

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.44%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Profitability

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55%

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Concord Medical Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services. It also offers other treatments and diagnostic services comprising electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy; thermotherapy for pain relief after radiotherapy and chemotherapy; ultrasound therapy for the treatment of cancer; stereotactic radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and refraction and tonometry for the diagnosis of ophthalmic conditions. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, including developing treatment protocols for doctors; and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, as well as tele-consulting services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, the company establishes the Beijing Proton Medical Center that provides radiotherapy treatment options to cancer patients; and other specialty cancer hospitals, which offer radiotherapy services, diagnostic imaging services, chemotherapy, and surgery. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a network of 30 centers based in 20 hospitals in 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

