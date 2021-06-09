Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $668.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

