Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

CMTL stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $668.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $1,936,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

