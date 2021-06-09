Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.