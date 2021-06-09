Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

