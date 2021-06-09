Compass (NYSE:COMP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Compass (NYSE:COMP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

COMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Compass has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 892,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,720. Compass has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

