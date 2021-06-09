Comparing Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 4.69% 22.03% 8.94% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

64.2% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Open Text and Triple P’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.11 billion 4.28 $234.23 million $2.80 17.40 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Open Text and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 1 3 5 0 2.44 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text currently has a consensus price target of $55.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Open Text is more favorable than Triple P.

Risk and Volatility

Open Text has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.91, suggesting that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Open Text beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms. It also offers digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses through automation; Customer Experience Management, a set of processes used to track customer interactions throughout the customer journey; and Discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. In addition, the company offers customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it provides professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and public sector agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, ATOS, ATOS International S.A.S., Capgemini Technology Services SAS, and Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

