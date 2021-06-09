Comparing LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LM Funding America and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 0 5 8 0 2.62

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 66.07%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 80.47% -29.59% -27.76% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.26 million 21.87 -$4.04 million N/A N/A loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.99 N/A N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

loanDepot beats LM Funding America on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. In addition, the company provides medical insurance products for international travelers. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

