Comparing Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) & M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M.D.C. has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Landsea Homes and M.D.C., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 M.D.C. 1 2 2 1 2.50

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.08%. M.D.C. has a consensus price target of $65.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than M.D.C..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and M.D.C.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.57 -$2.10 million N/A N/A M.D.C. $3.90 billion 1.01 $367.58 million $5.17 10.87

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and M.D.C.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% M.D.C. 10.34% 21.55% 11.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of M.D.C. shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of M.D.C. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

M.D.C. beats Landsea Homes on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

