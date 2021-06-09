Comparing Advent Technologies (ADN) and Its Competitors

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ: ADN) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Advent Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Advent Technologies Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advent Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Advent Technologies Competitors 59 478 690 11 2.53

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.32%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 -$100.21 million -119.67 Advent Technologies Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 0.26

Advent Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Advent Technologies peers beat Advent Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

