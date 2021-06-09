Comparing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.04 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A Accolade $170.36 million 18.20 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -32.02

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Research Solutions and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92

Accolade has a consensus target price of $54.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% Accolade -29.73% -27.59% -14.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accolade beats Research Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

