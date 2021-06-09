Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 2.9%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.79. 41,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,100,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.