Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 2.9%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.79. 41,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,100,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
