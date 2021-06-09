Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 599 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 915% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.45 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 833,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.