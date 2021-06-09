Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBU traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.28. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,191. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

