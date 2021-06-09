Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 295 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

