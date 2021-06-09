Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,849 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 60.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Globant by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 4,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB stock opened at $211.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $130.92 and a 1 year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

