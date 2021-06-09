Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $379,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $50,369,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4,017.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000.

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $108.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.58.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

