Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

DIOD opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at $28,473,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,689 shares of company stock worth $14,154,087. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

