Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of CCOI opened at $75.61 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,332 shares of company stock worth $1,394,092. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

