Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Down 0.5%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 98,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 337,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $301.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 216.51% and a negative net margin of 264.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

