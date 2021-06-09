CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

CCMP opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 14.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 4,008.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

