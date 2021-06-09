Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:CLG opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £794.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05. Clipper Logistics has a twelve month low of GBX 281.64 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 694.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

Clipper Logistics Company Profile

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.