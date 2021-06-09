Clearshares LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.61. 14,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

