ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Position Decreased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Shares of CTR opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

