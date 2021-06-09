Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 8.3%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 174,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,322,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,857,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,448,305. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 242,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $37,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.