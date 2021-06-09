Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

CIVB stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $370.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

