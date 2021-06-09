Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,783,000 after buying an additional 223,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. 76,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,777. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

