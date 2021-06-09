Citigroup Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $254.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $272.00 to $254.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.21.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.13. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $212.81 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.