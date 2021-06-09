Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 38,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $1,756,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $12,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

