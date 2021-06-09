Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.
Shares of REGI stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 38,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $1,756,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $12,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
