CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.07 million-189.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.96 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-2.300 EPS.

NYSE CIR opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.64.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIR. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.