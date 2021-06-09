CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.07 million-189.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.96 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-2.300 EPS.
NYSE CIR opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.64.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
