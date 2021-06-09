Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,604,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,081. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.