Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.