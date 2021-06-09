Cim LLC Cuts Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cim LLC decreased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.94 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $777,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,022 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,946 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

